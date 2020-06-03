Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Purchases A$31,250.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,250.00 ($22,163.12).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Timothy Goyder acquired 200,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($14,893.62).

On Monday, May 18th, Timothy Goyder 10,000,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock.

Shares of Liontown Resources stock opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.10. Liontown Resources Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of A$0.18 ($0.13). The company has a market cap of $186.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, and nickel. It holds interest in the Kathleen Valley lithium-tantalum project, the Buldania lithium project, the Killaloe project, and the Norcott project located in Western Australia; and the Toolebuc Vanadium project located in Queensland.

