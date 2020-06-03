Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and last traded at GBX 1,217.50 ($16.02), approximately 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09).

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,587.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is £167.71.

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The news, insider Richard Hughes purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £1,025.50 ($1,348.99) per share, with a total value of £25,637.50 ($33,724.68). Also, insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £860 ($1,131.28) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,564.06).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

