Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Leucrotta Exploration in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 price target on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.68.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Leucrotta Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.87 million during the quarter.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

