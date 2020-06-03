LendingClub Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of LC opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $373.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $45,467. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingClub by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.