Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Down 13.3%

Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 634,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 85,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

