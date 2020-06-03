Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II Acquires 1,730 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $18,839.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,950.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $573.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

