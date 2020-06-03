Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 50.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

