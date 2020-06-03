Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 5.6%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €18.78 ($21.84) and last traded at €18.93 ($22.01), approximately 60,652 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.06 ($23.33).

Several research firms have weighed in on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.05 ($41.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

