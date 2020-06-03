Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Shares Up 16%

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)’s stock price shot up 16% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33, 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

