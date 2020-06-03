Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $366,251.49 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

