Kellogg (NYSE:K) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.56.

NYSE K opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

