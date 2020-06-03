KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

KBR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,525 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in KBR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

