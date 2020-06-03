KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. Citigroup upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
KBR opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.
In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,525 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in KBR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
