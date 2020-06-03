Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth $53,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

