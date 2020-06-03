JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 444.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $46,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.36.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

