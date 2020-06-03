JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.81 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $58,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $118.17 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

