JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.10 ($40.81).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €31.00 ($36.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.95. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

