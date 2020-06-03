John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total transaction of $20,741.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $21,015.40.

On Friday, May 15th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total value of $19,950.35.

On Friday, May 8th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $20,581.05.

On Friday, May 1st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $18,860.31.

On Friday, April 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total transaction of $18,277.21.

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $15,999.55.

On Friday, March 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $17,969.00.

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $16,719.50.

salesforce.com stock opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.73, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.