John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells $110,851.00 in Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $10,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 402.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 377.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 122.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBSS. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.