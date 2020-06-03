JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

JMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of JMP Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

JMP Group stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). JMP Group had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 33,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $88,149.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,096. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,475 shares of company stock valued at $147,690. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.08% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

