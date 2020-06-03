Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $100.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a PE ratio of -73.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,036,433 shares of company stock worth $646,845,485. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.