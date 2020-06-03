Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ANZ in a research note issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANZBY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ANZ currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. ANZ has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.20.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

