JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($12.10).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 679 ($8.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 547.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

