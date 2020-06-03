James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

JRVR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised James River Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised James River Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

JRVR opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,635 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of James River Group by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

