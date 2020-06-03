James J. Kim Buys 867 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim purchased 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $11,747.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,503.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CVCY stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

