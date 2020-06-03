Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on J. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Jacobs Engineering from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NYSE J opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

