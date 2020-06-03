J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 49,640 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 811.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average is $143.10. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.