iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after buying an additional 135,904 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,176,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,827.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,756,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.53 and its 200-day moving average is $217.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

