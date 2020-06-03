iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 1,237.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,486,000.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.59. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $236.13.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

