iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,689,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 956,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,002,000.

IAU opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

