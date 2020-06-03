iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

