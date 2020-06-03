Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 539 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $158,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

