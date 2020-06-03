Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,509 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 79,709 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.