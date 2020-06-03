Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

