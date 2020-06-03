Intercede Group’s (IGP) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Intercede Group (LON:IGP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IGP stock opened at GBX 73.64 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Intercede Group has a 12 month low of GBX 28.03 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.33 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million and a PE ratio of 73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.32.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

In other Intercede Group news, insider Klaas van der Leest bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,668.51). Also, insider Andrew John Walker bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600.22 ($4,735.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,902 shares of company stock worth $2,985,022.

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.