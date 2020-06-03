IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, 130,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 595,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGXT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $1.00) on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.28.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,994.13% and a negative return on equity of 380.66%. Equities analysts expect that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

