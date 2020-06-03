Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Sells 784 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Further Reading: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.