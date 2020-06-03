Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Sells 784 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

