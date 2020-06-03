Insider Selling: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) SVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWX stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.