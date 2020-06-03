Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $46,905.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Cal Henderson sold 13,528 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $350,781.04.

On Monday, April 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $36,315.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00.

Slack stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion and a PE ratio of -24.60.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

