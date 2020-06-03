Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Semtech by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

