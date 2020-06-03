Insider Selling: Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) EVP Sells 446 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $16,493.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,165.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10.

NYSE:PWR opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

