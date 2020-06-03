Insider Selling: PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Major Shareholder Sells 69,839 Shares of Stock

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 69,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $143,868.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. PAVmed Inc has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAVM shares. ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

