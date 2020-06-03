Insider Selling: Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells 11,600 Shares of Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Abraham Jonker sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$23,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,113 shares in the company, valued at C$259,792.78.

Abraham Jonker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Abraham Jonker sold 23,800 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$49,504.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Abraham Jonker purchased 400 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$676.00.

TSE:MND opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.03. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$2.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.