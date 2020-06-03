Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells 2,438 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KEYS stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

