Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.
Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$3.93 on Wednesday. K92 Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of $788.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27.
K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.