Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$3.93 on Wednesday. K92 Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of $788.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNT shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.85.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

