Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brandon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brandon Nelson sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $10,730.00.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

