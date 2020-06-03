Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells 6,598 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $12,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,523.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 230.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

