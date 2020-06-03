Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells 23,780 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 23,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 230.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,219 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

