Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Insider Sells 1,919 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,399.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,024.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FULC opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 410,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.