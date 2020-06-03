Insider Selling: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

