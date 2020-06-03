Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 320.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

